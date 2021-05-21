Treasury yields drift lower with focus on economic data

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower early on Friday, with Markit's May purchasing managers' index due out later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.618% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.323%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The May Markit PMI, which tracks economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Existing home sales data for April is then due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.