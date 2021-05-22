Biden to host George Floyd family at White House as Congress struggles to pass police reform

Rodney Floyd and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, and Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, check in at a security entrance at the Hennepin County Government Center on April 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

President Joe Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House on Tuesday, an administration official has confirmed to CNBC.

The visit marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, which triggered international protests against police brutality and racism in the criminal justice system.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in April. His sentencing date is set for June.

The Floyd family's visit to the White House comes as lawmakers attempt to create bipartisan legislation on police reform that could pass through both chambers of Congress.

The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March. The police reform bill seeks to ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants as well as end qualified immunity.