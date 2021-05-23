He sent his PPP money back because he qualified for a bigger loan. Then the program ran out of cash

Carmelo Ramos gave back his $11,458 PPP loan because he qualified for more money. He ended up with nothing when the program ran out of funding as he was reapplying.

When Carmelo Ramos, 36, got his second-draw loan from the Paycheck Protection Program in February, he was grateful.

The $11,458 loan was more than the roughly $6,200 he got in the first round of the program in 2020. Though it didn't cover all the business his training consultancy lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, it helped.

Then, his personal business banker at Capital One notified him that he could get even more money — an additional $7,000 — if he gave back his loan and reapplied.

He decided to go for it but was left with nothing when the program ran out of money in early May, weeks ahead of the deadline.

"The money I would've received would have made a difference," said Ramos, adding it would have covered his pay. He was also planning on investing some of the loan into new marketing materials.

Smallest businesses caught off guard

Ramos was one of millions of business owners stuck in the pipeline in early May when the PPP suddenly exhausted the $292 billion allocated to it.

Ramos was hit especially hard because he is a sole proprietor, one of the smallest kinds of businesses and a group that was specifically targeted in recent changes to the Small Business Administration's program.

"I think we finally had turned the corner and had gained significant awareness among the communities that we've been targeting, primarily very small businesses and minority communities," said Toby Scammell, founder and CEO of Womply, a fintech that matches borrowers with lenders.

Womply was seeing more of the smallest businesses, which are more likely to be owned by minorities and women, apply in the final weeks of the program. Its fast-lane application for such businesses was getting about 1,000 applications per day in the week before funding ran out, said Scammel.

Changes came last minute

In February, the Biden Administration made changes to PPP, including updating the loan formula for sole proprietors, leading to bigger loans.

Maximum PPP loans for businesses with employees were calculated by using 2.5 times average monthly payroll costs. For businesses without employees, such as sole proprietors and independent contractors, the SBA was using net profit as a stand-in for payroll costs. Because this measure included deductions, it led to smaller loans and even made some ineligible for funding.

The new formula instead used gross income as a stand-in for payroll costs, a larger number that doesn't include deductions. That meant firms that applied under the new rule got more money in forgivable loans.

For Ramos, the additional $7,000 seemed worth the risk to cancel his existing loan and try again. Plus, when he started the cancellation process, it was March — months ahead of the extended May 31 program deadline.