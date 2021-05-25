Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here's how to snag the best deals

Pent-up consumer demand and a surge in online shopping due to the pandemic could make Amazon Prime Day even more popular.

Which says a lot, considering it's one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year.

Prime Day, which is usually slated for July, typically includes discounts on more than 1 million items, including intermittent "Lightning Deals," for Prime members.

This year, the online retail giant is expected to kick off its annual two-day shopping event in June. Here's how to make the most of the upcoming sale.

More from Personal Finance:

The government is still sending $1,400 stimulus checks

Prices are going up — here’s what inflation means to you

The pandemic drove these Americans into early retirement

"I always expect there to be some great deal on one item that everyone buys," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, of the two-day shopping event.

In the past, some of the most popular items have included the Instant Pot, Echo Dot and, of course, the Amazon coat.

Last year, amid the coronavirus outbreak, many of the deals were geared toward staying in. "This year, we've swung back in the other direction," Ramhold said.

Expect deep discounts on items related to entertaining and traveling, such as backyard games, TVs, headphones, exercise gear and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Fire TV streamer or Ring video doorbell.