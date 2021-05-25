More than 130 million Americans are fully vaccinated as average daily Covid cases dip below 25,000

Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead visits with a woman as she receives her Moderna coronavirus vaccine from Specialist James Truong (L) at CASA de Maryland's Wheaton Welcome Center on May 21, 2021 in Wheaton, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The seven-day average of daily Covid cases in the U.S. is below 25,000 for the first time since June 19, 2020, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, as the pace of new infections continues a downward trend. The country is reporting about 24,900 daily cases on average, down 22% from a week ago. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is averaging 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, and about 49% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose. U.S. Covid cases Nearly 26,000 cases were reported Monday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new infections to just below 25,000.

A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that average daily case counts have declined by at least 5% in 41 states and the District of Columbia over the past week. U.S. Covid deaths The U.S. is seeing an average of 570 Covid deaths per day over the last week, according to Hopkins data.

The total number of reported Covid deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic is now more than 590,000. U.S. share of the population vaccinated About 49% of the U.S. population has had at least one shot, according to the CDC, with more than 130 million Americans, or 39%, fully vaccinated.

For those aged 18 and older, about 62% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. President Joe Biden's goal is to get that number to 70% by July 4. The White House announced Tuesday that half of the adults in the United States will be fully vaccinated by the end of the day. U.S. vaccine shots administered CDC data shows the seven-day average of vaccinations administered in the U.S. is 1.8 million per day over the past week, down about 3% from one week prior.