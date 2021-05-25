Singapore's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter, beating expectations

A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Chinatown in Singapore on April 1, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter of 2021 from a year ago — an improvement from official advance estimates of a 0.2% expansion, the ministry of trade and industry said Tuesday in an economic update.

The latest GDP data exceeded the 0.9% year-on-year growth projected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The trade and industry ministry maintained its economic forecast for Singapore. It expects the Southeast Asian economy to grow between 4% and 6% this year.

