‘A small step’: Wall Street lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

LONDON — HSBC on Wednesday announced it would exit its loss-making U.S. retail banking operations, a move that is being met with tepid applause by Wall Street analysts.

Europe's largest bank in terms of assets will sell off some parts of its mass-market business and wind down others as it looks to shift attention to its largest market — Asia.

In a note Thursday, Goldman Sachs banking analysts reiterated that HSBC's lack of scale in U.S. retail banking was the main reason for its low profitability and high cost-to-income ratio stateside.

"Thus, we see the announced measures as a positive, as they represent a small step towards HSBC potentially becoming a more focused, simpler and more profitable group," analysts Martin Leitgeb, Andreas Scheriau and Gurpreet Singh Sahi said.

Having struggled against the big domestic players in the U.S. and some parts of Europe, the British lender has been seeking an exit from its less profitable operations for some time.

Although letting go of most individual and small business clients, HSBC will maintain a small physical presence in the U.S. to serve its wealthiest international clients.

The group will exit 90 of its 148 branches, pertaining a small network of 20-25 physical locations which will be recalibrated as international wealth centers, with the remaining branches to be closed.