HSBC says these countries, sectors and themes are set for a strong third quarter

HSBC sees a healthy combination of economic growth, earnings and low rates continuing to nudge stocks higher in the third quarter, but has suggested investors will now need to be more selective on geography, themes and sectors to best capitalize.

In a third-quarter outlook report Wednesday, HSBC Private Banking said high stock market valuations are warranted in light of strong corporate earnings and with ample liquidity still sloshing around.

Willem Sels, global chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking, noted that much of the good news for cyclical stocks — those that typically align with the state of the global economy — is already priced in. This includes the record earnings season, unprecedented fiscal support from governments, the reopening of economies and rollout of vaccines.

While the economic upswing continues to provide a tailwind in the short term, Sels suggested the market will struggle to deliver positive surprises and HSBC analysts expect slowing sequential quarterly GDP (gross domestic product) growth through the remainder of the year.

The British lender also sees the current inflation spike as temporary and anticipates that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates in the short term, with inflation concerns causing volatility until the market becomes more comfortable with the outlook.

Consumer focus

Sels suggested now is the time to turn to specific sector calls and themes with the strongest growth potential, while also picking areas of the market that stand to benefit from recent political pledges.

"The first leg of the recovery was principally driven by global manufacturing, which continued to operate during the lockdowns. The next leg should see stronger growth in services, with business surveys suggesting a strong pickup in service sentiment," Sels said.

With this in mind, HSBC is maintaining a preference for cyclical stocks overall, but with a focus on the return of the consumer, buying consumer cyclicals such as airlines, autos and luxury, along with financials, another cyclical sector which Sels said "should remain well supported by lower provisioning, rising dividends and share buybacks."