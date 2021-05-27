Fannie Mae’s refinance program for lower-income homeowners starts next week. Here’s what to know

Lower-income homeowners could potentially save hundreds of dollars a month on their mortgage under a government refinancing initiative that starts on .

Fannie Mae, one of two government-sponsored and publicly traded enterprises that buys and sells mortgages, will open its "RefiNow" program on June 5 with the intention of helping an estimated 2 million homeowners lower the interest rate they pay on their mortgage — and, therefore, the amount they pay monthly. Households earning 80% or less of their area's median income are generally eligible if they can meet some other requirements.

"Many homeowners in lower income brackets may believe they can't afford to refinance, be convinced they won't qualify, or be unaware of the potential monthly savings," according to a statement from Fannie Mae.

With mortgage rates reaching historical lows in 2020, refinancing activity hit roughly $2.6 trillion for the year, according to Freddie Mac, the other government-sponsored enterprise that buys and sells mortgages. That marks the highest annual total since 2003, when $3.9 trillion in refinancing was recorded.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 2.72%, according to real estate site Zillow. For a 15-year loan, the average rate is 2.08%. The 30-year rate is expected to average 3% through 2021, according to Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group.

"I think this will have a huge impact for a lot of people," said Ziggy Jonsson, head of financial products for mortgage lender Better.com, which is participating in the Fannie Mae program.

"Anything that lowers mortgage payments frees up money for other things," Jonsson said.