To get in on the hot housing market, you may have to raise your credit score. Here's how

People wait to visit a house for sale in Garden City, Nassau County, New York, on Sept. 6, 2020.

Mortgage interest rates are near historic lows. Yet if you want to take advantage of those rates, check your credit score first.

That three-digit number determines whether you can get a mortgage, the type of loan you'll get, what you'll pay in interest and potentially how much money you need for a down payment. In this hot housing market, that could make difference in your success, experts say.

The benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently 3.090%, according to Bankrate.

"You are locking that rate in for potentially 30 years, so you are saving an incredible amount of interest," said certified financial planner Faron Daugs, founder and CEO of Harrison Wallace Financial Group, based in Libertyville, Illinois.

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. A good score is 670 to 739, very good is 740 to 799, and 800 and up is considered excellent, according to FICO, a leading credit-scoring company.

Homebuyers who took out mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2020 had a median score of 786, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

If you don't measure up, it doesn't necessarily mean you are shut out of the market. You can take several moves to improve your score.