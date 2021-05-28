Biden's budget proposal calls for more than $36 billion to fight climate change

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden's 2022 budget proposal calls for more than $36 billion to fight global climate change, an increase of more than $14 billion compared with 2021, with major new investments focused on clean energy, climate and sustainability research and improved water infrastructure.

The widespread funding for climate change issues would move forward the president's vow to slash U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030 and put the economy on a path to carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Biden's main spending areas on climate include:

$10 billion for clean energy innovation

$7 billion for NOAA research

$6.5 billion for rural clean energy storage, transmission projects

$4 billion for advancing climate research

$3.6 billion for water infrastructure

$1.7 billion for retrofitting homes and federal buildings

$1.4 billion for environmental justice initiatives

Climate change is "an opportunity to create new industries and good-paying jobs with a free and fair choice to join a union, revitalize America's energy communities and the economy, and position America as the world's clean energy superpower," the White House proposal released on Friday said.

In an effort to decarbonize the electricity sector by 2035, the budget calls for $2 billion to employ welders, electricians and other laborers on clean energy projects across the U.S. It also includes $580 million to remediate abandoned oil and gas wells and reclaim old mines.

The budget calls for $815 million to incorporate climate change risk in disaster planning and includes more than $1.2 billion above 2021 levels to boost U.S. resilience to more frequent and intense climate disasters like wildfires, floods and drought.