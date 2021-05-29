Here are the next media mergers that make the most sense

In this photo illustration the HBO Max and Discovery Communications logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

NBCUniversal and Lionsgate

Buying Lionsgate would help Comcast's NBCUniversal on two different fronts. First, it would add more content to Peacock, NBCUniversal's subscription video service. Lionsgate owns shows including "Mad Men," "Orange is the New Black," "Nashville" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." Lionsgate currently licenses those shows to a grab bag of streaming services. Second, Lionsgate owns premium network Starz, which would fit seamlessly with NBCUniversal's offerings. NBCUniversal doesn't have a premium network, unlike competitors WarnerMedia (HBO) and ViacomCBS (Showtime). On the streaming front, a Starz-Peacock combination -- either together as one service or separately as a bundled offering -- could expand NBCUniversal's global aspirations. Starz is on track to have 60 million global subscribers by 2025, Chief Executive John Feltheimer said this week. Starz is already available in 58 different countries, which would give Peacock a head start in its expansion aspirations. And Lionsgate wouldn't cost much, with a market capitalization of just $3.8 billion (an an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion). If Comcast is going to keep NBCUniversal -- bucking AT&T's decision to give up on vertical integration -- buying Lionsgate would be a sensible move to stay competitive in the streaming wars without breaking the bank.

WarnerMedia-Discovery and ViacomCBS

There's already speculation about a potential future merger between the newly created WarnerMedia-Discovery entity (assuming the deal closes) and NBCUniversal. Discovery's controlling shareholder John Malone said on CNBC how the combined company could be open to a future merger with NBCUniversal if regulatory forces would allow it. But the divestments that might have to take place could be too complicated and tax-inefficient for that combination to occur. Regulators might not allow CNN and MSNBC to be housed under one corporate roof. Combining Comcast's Universal and WarnerMedia's Warner Bros. -- the No. 2 and No. 3 largest film studios by box office revenue in 2019 and 2018, the last full years of theatrical releases -- may also be a non-starter. The more logical combination would be WarnerMedia-Discovery and ViacomCBS. Shari Redstone's company has a broadcast network -- CBS. WarnerMedia-Discovery doesn't, so that's a fit. (The combination of CBS and NBC under one roof would be one major roadblock to a ViacomCBS-NBCUniversal merger.) Unlike NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS doesn't have a large cable news network. That makes keeping CNN more viable. While ViacomCBS also owns a movie studio, Paramount has been a much smaller box office presence than Universal in recent years. Among global film studios, Paramount was sixth in box office revenue in both 2018 and 2019. Putting together Paramount and Warner Bros. would be an easier sell for antitrust concerns. The biggest complication would be if Redstone is willing to give up or dilute her controlling ViacomCBS shares. That's what Malone did to push Discovery and WarnerMedia together, so there's now a template.

Disney and AMC Networks