Ask media executives how many of the big streaming services will be "winners," and you get roughly the same answer. Former WarnerMedia CEO and current AT&T CEO John Stankey said "four or five." Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said "four to six." Hulu's director of product management Jason Wong said "three to five."

With 193 million paying subscribers, barring catastrophe, Netflix will be one of them. And I'm ready to call Disney+ a second winner.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday Disney+ now has more than 60 million subscribers. Disney launched Disney+ in November 2019 -- less than a year ago. At the time, Disney estimated Disney+ would have 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024. It reached that goal four years early. Key to that time range is it's also when Disney has predicted the service will become profitable. More subscribers likely means the service will be profitable sooner.

At more than 60 million subscribers for Disney+, Disney has reached escape velocity. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Disney+ isn't part of your complete streaming breakfast in the new media world.

That means Disney has entered a new phase -- one that is about retention of subscribers as much as it's about adding new ones. Netflix has been in this phase for years.

Don't get me wrong -- both services are still in global growth mode. Disney+ isn't even in a bunch of European countries yet. But Disney can start focusing on building out the service with new content beyond its reliable family-friendly library movies and shows. That focus is a huge advantage over AT&T's HBO Max, Comcast's Peacock and ViacomCBS's whatever-the-name-is-going-to-be, which still have to think about distribution (like Peacock and HBO Max getting on Roku and Amazon Fire TV), marketing, name recognition, branding and bundling partnerships to boost subscriber numbers to placate Wall Street.