What to watch today: Dow set to jump on the first day of June

Bitcoin , off 44% from April's all-time high near $65,000, traded above $36,000 on Tuesday. Bitcoin crashed last month, plunging more tan 30% on May 19 to around $30,000. However, at Tuesday's levels, it was still up about 24% in 2021 and 275% higher in the past 12 months. (CNBC)

AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged again Tuesday, up 17% in premarket trading after the company sold more than 8 million shares to an investment firm. It's the latest in a series of capital raises for the struggling theater chain. AMC shares doubled last week on extremely high volume as retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum drove interest once again. (CNBC)



Cinemark (CNK) was among movie theater chains seeing a boost today after "A Quiet Place, Part II" topped the weekend box office with more than $58 million in ticket sales. That was the highest weekend total for any movie since the pandemic began. AMC, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas have also lifted all mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers. (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA) on Tuesday asked the FDA for full approval of its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine, the second U.S. drug maker to seek a biologics license that would allow it to market the shots directly to consumers. On May 7, Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) said they started the process of seeking full approval for their vaccine. (CNBC)

Price hikes on Tesla (TSLA) vehicles are due to "major supply chain pressure" across the auto industry, CEO Elon Musk said in response to a tweet. "Raw materials especially," Musk added. In May, Tesla increased its Model 3 and Model Y prices, the automaker's fifth incremental price increase for its vehicles in just a few months, according to EV news site Electrek. (Reuters)

Social Finance is expected to debut as a public company Tuesday after completing last week its merger with a SPAC backed by venture capital investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The transaction, announced in January with the Social Capital Hedosophia Corp V special purpose acquisition company valued SoFi (SOFI) at $8.65 billion.

Australian and North American units of the world's largest meat processor were hit over the weekend by an organized cyberattack on its information systems, Brazil's JBS said. Last month, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline caused fuel storages on the East Coast and a U.S. government response. (Reuters)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil new measures his administration plans to take to narrow the racial wealth gap. During a trip to Oklahoma to commemorate 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre, Biden will announce an increase in the share of federal contracts for small, disadvantaged businesses, the reversal of two Trump-era housing rules and an initiative to address inequality in home appraisals. (CNBC)



* Hundreds gather at historic Tulsa church's prayer wall (AP)

* How the Tulsa race massacre was covered up (CNBC)

The Supreme Court is expected to release a decision in the coming days that could provide the first glimpses of how its 6-3 conservative majority will shape the future of LGBT rights. The dispute was argued in November and a ruling is expected before the court's term wraps up at the end of June, which also happens to be Pride Month. (CNBC)



* Texas Democrats stage walkout over restrictive voting bill, killing it for now (NBC News)