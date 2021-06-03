Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for potential obstruction of justice in sex probe

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, listens during a markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on June 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., obstructed justice when he called a witness in an ongoing probe of potential sex-crimes, NBC News reported Thursday.

The witness is allegedly connected to Gaetz and his friend Joel Greenberg, a former county tax collector in Florida who last month pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, a law enforcement source told NBC.

Greenberg's case reportedly led prosecutors to look into Gaetz, who denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him when The New York Times first reported in late March that the Department of Justice was examining whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travels with him.

"Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn't obstruct it," a Gaetz spokesperson told NBC in a statement Thursday.