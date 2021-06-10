The U.S. will be a 'formidable competitor' to China in Covid vaccine diplomacy, professor says

Workers unload boxes containing the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, donated by China, at the Damascus International Airport on April 24, 2021, in the Syrian capital.

U.S.-China competition may be heating up on another front: Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy.

China has been a major Covid vaccine supplier to much of the developing world, an effort that some experts said could bolster Beijing's global influence and deepen its ties with other nations.

But a health governance and policy expert told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. is now catching up, with the White House laying out plans to donate millions of Covid vaccine doses overseas and it appears President Joe Biden intends to do more.

"We're going to see that China is going to face a more formidable competitor," Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

In the last few months, China has been "almost the only primary player" sending Covid vaccines to other countries, said Huang, who is also a professor at Seton Hall University's School of Diplomacy and International Relations.