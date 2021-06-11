European stocks set to inch higher as global markets assess inflation spikes

European markets are set to open fractionally higher on Friday as global markets shrug off a sharp rise in U.S. inflation, with many strategists believing it to be transitory.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 10 points higher at 7,098, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 28 points to 15,599 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 7 points to 6,553, according to IG data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were muted in overnight trade after the S&P 500 sailed to fresh record highs stateside on Thursday. U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade Friday.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a 5% annual increase in its headline consumer price index on Thursday, its fastest rise since 2008. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 3.8% to notch its sharpest increase in nearly three decades.

Investors have been closely watching inflation figures to gauge whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering down its unprecedented monetary stimulus program. However, strategists have suggested there is enough evidence in Thursday's data to sustain the Fed's assertions that hotter-than-expected inflation will be transitory.