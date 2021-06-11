What to watch today: S&P 500 looks to add to Thursday's record close

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Friday, one day after the S&P 500 logged its 27th record close of 2021 but its first since May 7. Shaking off a red-hot inflation report, the Dow also rose Thursday, breaking a three-session losing streak and finishing less than 1% from last month's record close. The Nasdaq's gain Thursday brought the tech-heavy index within 1% of its last record close in late April. (CNBC)



Ahead of Friday's open on Wall Street, the Nasdaq was up 1.5% for the week, on pace for a fourth straight weekly gain for the first time since January. The S&P 500 was looking to clinch a three-week winning streak. The Dow was off 0.8% for the week, on track to break two positive weeks in a row. (CNBC) The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Friday, trading just above 1.4%, around its early March lows before it spiked above 1.7% to 14-month highs later that month. On today's economic calendar, the University of Michigan is out with its mid-June consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. An increase to 84.4 from May's 82.9 reading is expected. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH