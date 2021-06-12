Branson's Virgin Orbit in talks with former Goldman partner's SPAC for $3 billion deal to go public

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, takes off for a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites from Mojave, California, July 10, 2019.

Virgin Orbit, the satellite-launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, is in advanced discussions to go public at about a $3 billion valuation through a SPAC led by a former Goldman Sachs partner, CNBC confirmed Saturday.

The company is in talks on a deal with NextGen Acquisition II, a person familiar with the discussions told CNBC. NextGen II is a special purpose acquisition company led by George Mattson, who previously co-led Goldman's global industrials group.

Sky News first reported the talks on Saturday, saying a deal is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Virgin Orbit declined CNBC's request for comment.

The company is a spin-off of Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic. Virgin Orbit is privately held by Branson's multinational conglomerate Virgin Group, with a minority stake from Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.