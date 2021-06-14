5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set to open steady after another S&P 500 record

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Novavax says its Covid vaccine is 90% effective overall

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Biotech firm Novavax said Monday its Covid vaccine was shown to be safe and 90.4% effective overall in a phase three clinical trial of nearly 30,000 participants across the U.S. and Mexico. Additionally, the two-dose vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease and 93% effective against some variants. Novavax plans to file for authorization with the Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter. If allowed for emergency use, it would join shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson that already received U.S. approval. Shares of Novavax rose 5% in premarket trading.

3. Bitcoin jumps after Elon Musk suggests Tesla could accept it again

Bitcoin on Monday popped back above $39,000, one day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric auto maker could accept bitcoin transactions again in future. The weekend gains came after Musk said Sunday that Tesla will resume allowing bitcoin transactions "when there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend." Tesla halted car purchases with bitcoin in mid-May, citing concerns over the climate impact of cryptocurrency mining.

4. Biden to attend NATO summit after G-7 gathering, ahead of Putin meeting

US President Joe Biden attends the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11, 2021. Leon Neal | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Monday is set to attend a NATO summit in the Belgium capital of Brussels, aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia. Biden will also highlight the United States' commitment to the 30-nation alliance, which was frequently maligned by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Biden's trip to Europe started with a G-7 meeting, which ended Sunday with promises to enact measures on Covid vaccines and a global corporate tax as well calls for China "to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms." Biden is set to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

5. Israel's new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

Leader of the Israeli Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, delivers a political statement at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2021. YONATAN SINDEL | AFP | Getty Images