A look at which stocks gained during the Fed's infamous 'taper tantrum' should it happen again

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a press briefing after the surprise announcement the FED will cut interest rates on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Investors are on edge awaiting what the Federal Reserve will say Wednesday following its policy meeting, with some expecting a chance the central bank triggers another infamous "taper tantrum." CNBC PRO looked at stocks that shined during that 2013 rate spike and could be primed to do so once again.

In 2013, the Fed said it would taper off its Great Recession economic stimulus by slowing down the pace of its Treasury bond purchases. Ensuing investor panic resulted in a sell-off of bonds and surging Treasury yields.

As the Fed now considers how it will wean the economy off of its current quantitative easing in response to the Covid pandemic crisis, investors worry about history repeating itself with another taper tantrum.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC on Monday he expects another taper tantrum if the Fed signals this week it plans to begin easing asset purchases as prices continue to rise.

"You're going to get a sell-off in fixed income. You're going to get a correction in stocks," Jones said.

CNBC PRO identified top-performing stocks during the last taper tantrum period from May 2013 to the end of that year.

Then, we screened those names for stocks analysts really like today. At least 75% of analysts say these stocks are buys today and are projecting, on average, big gains in the stocks over the next 12 months.