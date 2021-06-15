Lordstown Motors shares soar after new chairwoman says production plans remain on track

The Lordstown Motors Corp. Endurance electric pickup truck sits on stage during an unveiling event in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Embattled electric truck company Lordstown Motors has enough funding to operate through May 2022 and remains on track to begin limited production of its Endurance pickup in late-September following an executive shakeup that ousted the start-up's CEO and chairman, executives said Tuesday.

The company's new Chairwoman Angela Strand called it a "new day" for the aspiring automaker, which raised bankruptcy concerns after warning investors last week that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year.

Shares of Lordstown Motors soared Tuesday afternoon by as much as 15% before leveling off at about $10 a share, up 8%. The company's stock price has roughly been cut in half this year, including an 18.8% decline on Monday.

"It's a new day at Lordstown and there are no disruptions, and there will be no disruptions, to our day-to-day operations," Strand said during a webcast for the Automotive Press Association. "We remain committed to inspiring, building and maintaining confidence and transparency in our relationships with each other at Lordstown and, very importantly, with our customers, our partners, our suppliers and our shareholders."