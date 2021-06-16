How Rebecca Minkoff started her business with $10,000 and an appetite for risk

Rebecca Minkoff, who spent 20 years building her business, is hopeful about her post-pandemic future.

When Rebecca Minkoff landed in New York at the age of 18, she had some money saved and big dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

"I had $10,000 in savings from babysitting, bat mitzvah money that I'd never touched, some bonds that I was given," said Minkoff, co-founder and creative director of her eponymous fashion line.

She blew it all on the material for her first clothing line and expensive look-books, which showed off the line's look. Only one store called her.

"You never forget that first moment where you're terrified," Minkoff said. "That's all you have.

"That's your cushion — and then it's gone."

She didn't let it crush her. Instead, the fashion designer repurposed the fabric and made things that the two boutiques selling her clothing committed to taking on consignment.

"Then I would hand make these postcards," recalled Minkoff, who chronicles her success and imparts advice in "Fearless," her new book. "I'd go to Union Square and I'd be like, 'New designer, up and coming designer, please go see her.'

"I would drive people to these stores so that they could purchase those goods," she said.

Risk-taking has always been a part of Minkoff's DNA. She moved to New York instead of going to college, and started her business after being fired from her first fashion job.