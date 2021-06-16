U.S. Marshals Service lack resources to protect federal judges even as threats surge 81%, report says

The United States Marshals Service lacks adequate resources to protect federal judges and prosecutors even as threats and "inappropriate communications" to protected persons spiked nearly more than 80% since 2016, a watchdog's new report says.

The Marshals Service does not have enough "proactive threat detection capabilities" to meet its protection responsibilities, does not offer judges "important home security equipment and features," and faces severe budgeting issues and staffing shortages, the report warns.

The Justice Department's Inspector's General office, which issued the report, concluded that "competing agency priorities have impeded" the Marshals Service's ability to fund enhancements to judicial security. The Marshals Service is an agency within the Justice Department.

"While the USMS has recently undertaken several important initiatives to address shortcomings in its judicial security capabilities, the USMS continues to face several serious challenges in its effort to fulfill its statutory responsibilities in this area," the report said.

The report comes nearly 11 months after the son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas was murdered by a gunman, who also seriously wounded her husband, at their North Brunswick, New Jersey, home.

The killer, a lawyer named Roy Den Hollander, pretended to be a deliveryman at her house. Hollander, who had argued a case in Salas' court, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack.

Salas is one of more than 2,700 federal judges that the Marshals Service is responsible for protecting. The agency also is supposed to protect about 30,000 federal prosecutors, the U.S. deputy attorney general and federal court officials.