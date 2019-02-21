Roger Stone took the witness stand in Washington federal court on Thursday to apologize for his "stupidity" in posting a controversial Instagram photo showing the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, next to a rifle scope crosshair.

"It was an egregious, stupid mistake," Stone said of the photo that his Instagram account had up Monday.

Jackson is considering whether to revoke or modify the $250,000 criminal release bond of Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.

The judge also is mulling whether to tighten a partial gag order she had imposed on Stone barring him from making public statements that could prejudice the pending case against him.

Stone testified that a volunteer who worked for him posted the photo of Jackson next to the crosshair, but that he actually put it online.

"It was thoughtless," Stone said.

"I am ... sorry for my own stupidity," Stone testified. "I am kicking myself not as much as my wife is kicking me."

"I let myself down, my family down, my attorneys down," he said. "It was a momentary lapse of judgement. I heard political commentators talking about the likelihood that I'll be raped in prison. It's been a stressful situation."

"My consulting business has dried up. I've exhausted my savings. I'm being treated for emotional distress," Stone said.

"I'm having a hard time putting food on the table and making rent."

Stone said "I honestly didn't believe" the image next to Jackson's face "were crosshairs."

"And I took it down because I recognized it could be misinterpreted," he said."

Jackson pointed out to Stone he has said in a court filing that the post was "improper."

"My attorneys wrote that and I signed it," Stone replied.

Stone's lawyer Bruce Rogow told Jackson that the gag order should not be changed. He also said he wanted Stone to testify at the hearing to explain himself.

Jackson asked Rogow on what grounds she could modify the conditions of Stone's release.

The lawyer replied that the judge could do so if she found that Stone represented a real threat to someone.

Stone soon after was sworn in to take the witness stand.

The Instagram post was taken down soon after it drew attention Monday, and Stone and his lawyers apologized for it in a court filing later that same night.

But Jackson on Tuesday ordered the self-admitted dirty trickster Stone to appear in her courtroom Thursday to explain why she should not either tighten a partial gag order she had imposed on him, or modify or even revoke his release bond.

Stone, 66, was arrested in January at his Florida home on charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice and making false statements to Congress.

Special counsel Robert Mueller accuses him of lying to Congress about his alleged efforts to have WikiLeaks release emails stolen from Democrats by Russian intelligence agents, including Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Before he arrived at court Thursday, Stone made several posts on Instagram about his legal fight.

Earlier in the day, the liberal advocacy group Media Matters noted that Stone and Alex Jones, who operates the right-wing conspiracy site InfoWars, had appeared in a Dec. 19 video posted on Jones' YouTube channel showing the two men visiting a shooting range.

The video is entitled, "Roger Stone Prepares For Civil War After Trump Is Removed From Office: LIVE AUTO GUNFIRE."