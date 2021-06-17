5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stocks fall to slip after Wall Street's Fed-driven decline

Dow futures dropped more than 100 points Thursday, one day after the 30-stock average closed off 265 points, or nearly 0.8%, as the Federal Reserve moved up its timetable on interest rate hikes. The Dow on Wednesday afternoon had been down as much as 382 points during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting news conference, which started 30 minutes after the 2 p.m. ET release of the central bank's policy statement and projections. Like the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their lows of the day around the same time. But their lower closes were less severe. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained less than 1% away from Monday's record closes. The Dow was more than 2% away from its last record close in early May.

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Central bankers indicate two rate hikes in 2023, no QE change

The Fed on Wednesday left rates unchanged and made no mention of adjusting its massive Covid-era bond-buying quantitative easing program. Looking ahead, central bankers indicated two rate hikes in 2023. In March, they had expected no rates increases until at least 2024. The Fed on Wednesday also raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, a full percentage point higher than the March projection. Wednesday's post-meeting policy statement continued to say that inflation pressures are "transitory," even as the most recent data on wholesale and consumers prices showed inflation surging a pace not seen in more than a decade. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher and lower Thursday morning, trading on either side of 1.57%. It was just below 1.5% moments before the Fed announcements.

3. Powell says jobs, inflation goals happening somewhat faster

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Powell said progress toward the Fed's dual employment and inflation goals were happening somewhat faster than expected. Central bankers raised their GDP expectations for this year to 7% from 6.5% previously. Their unemployment rate estimate remained unchanged at 4.5%. Taking a step back from Covid-era lows, the Labor Department reported Thursday morning that initial jobless claims rose to 412,000 last week. Economists had expected 360,000. Two weeks ago, new filings for unemployment benefits went below 400,000 for the first time since March 2020.

4. 11 Republican senators back bipartisan infrastructure plan

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, arrives to a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A bipartisan senators' group working on a $1 trillion infrastructure compromise has more than doubled to 21 members, a key threshold giving momentum to their push as President Joe Biden returns from overseas at a pivotal time for his big legislative priority. Eleven Republicans senators joined the effort. In the evenly split Senate, conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who supports the bipartisan measure, has stressed he wants to pass a package with GOP votes. Biden wants a bigger bill, more like what he proposed in his trimmed-down $1.7 billion American Jobs Plan. Leaving Geneva after Wednesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said he has not seen the bipartisan bill yet, but his chief of staff believes "there's some room" for a deal with Republicans.

5. CureVac tanks nearly 50% after disappointing Covid vaccine data

A volunteer receives a dose of CureVac vaccine or a placebo during a study by the German biotech firm CureVac as part of a testing for a new vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2021. Yves Herman | Reuters