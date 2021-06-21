What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after its worst weekly loss since October

BY THE NUMBERS

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH), the SPAC controlled by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, finalized a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music from Vivendi. The deal values Universal Music – the world's largest music company – at about $40 billion. Shares gained 1.1% in the premarket. Raven Industries (RAVN) agreed to be bought by fellow agricultural equipment maker CNH Industrial (CNHI) for $58 per share, or $2.1 billion, compared to Raven's Friday close of $38.62 per share. The stock soared nearly 50% in premarket trading. HSBC (HSBC) sold its French retail bank to private-equity firm Cerberus Capital for just 1 euro and it expects to book a $3 billion loss after unloading the unprofitable operation. The Wall Street Journal points out that HSBC two decades ago paid $10.6 billion to acquire Credit Commercial de France. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is set to cut its dividend, according to a report in the U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper. The drugmaker will hold an investor event on Wednesday, and the paper said a cut of as much as 50% will be revealed at that meeting. Former Tesla (TSLA) executive Jerome Guillen sold about $274 million in Tesla shares since June 10, according to a SEC filing. Guillen left Tesla earlier this month after 11 years, most recently running the company's Tesla Heavy Trucking unit. Westlake Chemical (WLK) will buy the North American building products business of Australia's Boral for $2.15 billion. Westlake said the acquisition will boost its presence in products like roofing and siding, and that it will be accretive to earnings during the first year.

