The right to disconnect could become the norm in the European workplace

DUBLIN — With more people working from home than ever before, it's time for a European-wide rule on the "right to disconnect."

That's according to Alex Agius Saliba, a Maltese lawmaker at the European Parliament, who is leading efforts on this issue.

The right to disconnect refers to rules that say an employee should not be expected to field work calls and emails, or communications with their bosses, outside of working hours.

In January, a majority of EU politicians backed a legislative initiative to call on the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, to develop a bloc-wide directive on the issue.

"The political push is there because the visibility of overwork and this blurring between working time and private time has continued to be blurred during the pandemic because of the increase in the number of teleworkers, smart working, flexi-working so something needs to be done," Agius Saliba told CNBC.

The idea of the right to disconnect has gathered steam since the beginning of the pandemic as vast swathes of the workforce worked away from the office, often in their own homes.

Coupled with an always-on culture around smartphones and constant access to work emails, this can muddle the divide between work time and home life, and see managers overreaching beyond working hours with emails.

Companies and individual countries alike have sought ways to address this issue over the years.

Back in 2012, carmaker Volkswagen blocked certain staff from accessing emails from the evening time until the morning.

In 2017, France introduced regulations that set tighter boundaries around when a remote worker's obligations begin and end. In 2018, pest control firm Rentokil was ordered to pay 60,000 euros ($71,000) for violating those rules.

Earlier this year, Ireland introduced a code of conduct on the right to disconnect for all workers, where complaints can be brought to a workplace dispute board.

In the U.K., meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress is advocating for that country to follow suit.

"We all need a good work-life balance with some proper downtime. But today's technology can easily blur the line between work and home, with no let-up from work stresses," Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the TUC, told CNBC.

"Unions in France, Germany and Ireland have already won rights for workers to disconnect. It is time that workers in the U.K. were protected too with a legal right to disconnect from work."