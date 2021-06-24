European markets set for cautiously optimistic open amid lackluster global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as global stocks appear to lose direction following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

London's FTSE is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,086, Germany's DAX 23 points higher at 15,515, France's CAC 40 up 16 points at 6,566 and Italy's FTSE MIB 85 points higher at 25,033, according to IG.

A lackluster open for Europe follows flat sentiment elsewhere overnight; U.S. stock futures opened flat in overnight trading after the market's comeback rally hit a speedbump on Wednesday and shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction in Thursday trade.

Despite Wednesday's pause for breath, the three major indexes are up more than 1% this week, rallying from a sell-off last week after the Federal Reserve heightened inflation expectations and forecast rate hikes as soon as 2023.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during a Congressional testimony Tuesday reiterated that inflation pressures should be temporary, which seemed to soothe market sentiment.