House to form select committee on Capitol invasion, Pelosi says

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 23, 2021.

The Jan. 6 attack "was one of the darkest days in our nation's history," Pelosi told reporters at a press conference. "It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen [again], and that we root out the causes of it all."

Pelosi made the announcement "with great solemnity and sadness" after noting that an attempt to establish a bipartisan, "9/11-style" commission to study the Capitol riot had failed in the Senate after Republicans opposed the plan .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that her chamber will establish a select committee to investigate the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

The select committee will investigate and report on the facts of the event and its causes, and will make recommendations on how to prevent similar attacks in the future, Pelosi said.

Pelosi noted that she hoped a broader commission could still be formed to look into the invasion, saying she sees the House committee as a "complementary" panel, rather than as a replacement.

"I'm hopeful that that could still happen at some point," Pelosi said of a Jan. 6 commission bill passing Congress. She noted that while there was no indication such a bill could be passed anytime soon, the 9/11 commission itself was not signed into law until nearly 15 months after the terrorist attack occurred.

"The select committee is about our democracy," Pelosi said, "and about ensuring that the capitol dome remain a symbol of freedom, about preserving America's role as an emblem of resilience, determination and hope."

"That is what the select committee will be about, and that is about seeking and finding the truth," she said.

