Rudy Giuliani skips Dominion, Powell, MyPillow-Lindell defamation case hearing after his law license gets revoked in NY

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 24, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Rudy Giuliani did not show up for a court hearing Thursday in a $1.3 billion defamation case against him that took place hours after his New York law license was suspended due to his alleged "false and misleading" claims about the 2020 election. All the other major figures involved in the hearing — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, lawyer Sidney Powell, Dominion Voting Systems chief John Poulos and even famed attorney Alan Dershowitz — were in attendance, either in person or by phone. But Joseph Sibley, Giuliani's lawyer in the case, told a federal judge in Washington that he was the only person there representing Giuliani in his bid to have the defamation suit dismissed. "It's just me," Sibley said at the start of the hearing.

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks to members of the media while arriving to federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The temporary suspension came a day before Giuliani's 52nd anniversary as a licensed lawyer in New York. It will stay in place pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary hearing. Giuliani was quick to speak out. He appeared before reporters, who were outside his apartment building on Manhattan's tony Upper East Side, to slam the "ridiculous" decision from the appellate judges. "They just listen to false allegations made by the Democrats," Giuliani said, NBC News reported. "If you want to say I said something irresponsible, you have to give me a chance to defend myself," Giuliani reportedly said, lamenting that "only Trump lawyers get investigated."