Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York over false statements about Trump election loss

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020.

A New York court on Thursday suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York state due to making "false and misleading statements" about the election loss of former President Donald Trump, his client.

The suspension is a stunning blow to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who previously served as a top Justice Department official, and as the the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan.

Giuliani and Trump since last November have made false claims about the legitimacy of the election of President Joe Biden, claiming that Trump was swindled out of a victory only by widespread ballot fraud in key swing states.

Giuliani's suspension, which takes effect immediately, and which came a day short of his 52nd anniversary as a licensed lawyer in New York, was sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, which encompasses Manhattan.

Giuliani's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, "We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department's decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged."

"This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest," Aidala said. "We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."

