What to watch today: Dow set to jump after economic data, ahead of infrastructure meeting

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Accenture (ACN) beat estimates by 17 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.40 per share. Revenue topped Street forecasts as well. Accenture saw increasing demand for digital transformation services, with more companies moving to adapt to a hybrid work model. Accenture also raised its full-year forecast, and its stock jumped 4.3% in premarket trading. Rite Aid (RAD) reported quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly short of Wall Street forecasts, however, and shares of the drugstore chain fell 6% in the premarket. Darden Restaurants (DRI), parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains, earned $2.03 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a $1.79 a share consensus estimate. Darden's same-restaurant sales surge 90.4% compared to the mid-pandemic year-ago quarter. Shares were flat in Thursday's premarket. KB Home (KBH)reported quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, 18 cents a share above estimates. The home builder's revenue missed Wall Street forecasts, however, despite a selling price increase of 13% and a 145% surge in new orders. KB Home shares lost 4% premarket action. Visa (V) struck a deal to buy European banking platform Tink for about $2.2 billion. The move to acquire the financial data sharing company comes after Visa terminated its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid following a government lawsuit. Visa shares rose modestly in the premarket. Comcast (CMCSA), parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC, is mulling various ways to dominate video streaming, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said CEO Brian Roberts is mulling ideas like a tie-up with ViacomCBS (VIAC) or an acquisition of Roku (ROKU). Comcast told CNBC the story is "pure speculation." The stock added 1.6% in the premarket. Some Dunkin' locations have dropped Beyond Meat's (BYND) "Beyond Sausage" breakfast sausage, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst, and a Goldman analyst said a wrap featuring the sausage is likely to suffer the same fate. Dunkin' told CNBC it continues to have a strong relationship with Beyond Meat and continues to explore new plant-based menu items. Beyond Meat fell 1.3% in the premarket. Steelcase (SCS) surged 5.2% in premarket trading after it reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. The office furniture maker's revenue also beat Wall Street estimates. The company said revenue will improve on a sequential basis as more workers return to their offices. The stock rose 4.5% in the premarket.

WATERCOOLER