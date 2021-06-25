Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin denied new trial hours before sentencing in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin attends closing arguments during his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd with his defense attorney Eric Nelson in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 19, 2021 in a still image from video.

A Minnesota judge Friday rejected a request for a new trial for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

The denial came just hours before the judge is due to sentence Chauvin for the murder of Floyd, a Black man whose videotaped brutal killing in May 2020 sparked demands for reform of U.S. police departments.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, in an order, wrote that Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson had failed to show that Cahill committed errors that deprived Chauvin of a fair trial or that prosecutors engaged in misconduct.

Cahill also rejected a request by the defense for a hearing on possible misconduct by jurors, saying Chauvin's lawyer failed to establish that a juror gave false testimony during jury selection.

Prosecutors have asked Cahill to sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison.

That is a decade less than the maximum possible sentence he faces on the charge of second-degree murder, the most serious of the three counts on which he was convicted by a jury on April 20 after trial.

Jurors also convicted Chauvin of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin's lawyer is asking the judge to sentence the 45-year-old white ex-police officer to probation, with time served in jail since last year.