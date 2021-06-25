European shares set to inch higher as investors monitor recovery, tapering fears

European stocks are set to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking global sentiment as investors place faith in the prospect of a steady economic rebound.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 9 points higher at 7,119, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 24 points to 15,613 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 10 points to 6,641, according to IG data.

The cautiously optimistic start for European markets mirrors that around the world. Shares in Asia-Pacific broadly advanced during Friday's trade, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, while U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher open on Wall Street later in the day.

Investors will be watching for a key U.S. inflation indicator on Friday when the Commerce Department releases the core personal consumption expenditures index.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect prices to have risen by 3.4% in May from a year earlier. They expect a rise of 0.6% from April to May.