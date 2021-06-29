The 3 budget numbers you need to know to pay off debt and save more for retirement

Your budget doesn't have to be complicated.

You'll just need to track down a few numbers before you get started.

It is important to know how much money you have and to find out where it is going, according to financial advisor Winnie Sun, managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners.

Sun recommends making a list of all your financial assets, another with all of your debts and a third one listing how much money you spend per month.

Check out this video for more advice on what information you should include on your spreadsheets and to learn about four other financial moves you should make in 2021.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.