NYC's Kindred pivots during Covid, turning its restaurant by day into remote office space

New York City restaurant and wine bar Kindred has added a way to differentiate itself during Covid and make extra money: charge for tables during the day as co-working spaces.

Targeting the cohort of remote workers that grew during the pandemic, the East Village spot offers table rentals for $25 per person. It includes free drip coffee, WiFi, and bathroom access.

"The main goal was getting people in there," Moshe Schulman, one of Kindred's partners, told CNBC on Monday. "We started this back in September during the height of the pandemic when things were looking pretty dire."

"This allowed us to have some passive income and also have marketing for the dinner service, and that's continuing to be the case," he added on "The Exchange."

Each co-working table is equipped with a charging station for laptops and phones. They're available to reserve from 10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, which, crucially, allows Kindred to pick up revenue during a time of day when it previously wasn't serving customers. On its website, the restaurant urges people to keep their tables for Happy Hour, starting at 5 p.m.

Prior to the pandemic, Kindred was only open for weekday dinner service at 5 p.m. On Sundays, brunch service begins at 11 a.m.

Kindred's decision to become a dayside co-working location serves as another example of pandemic-era innovation from small businesses seeking to stay afloat in a time of significant economic disruption. The operation is profitable, Schulman said, and it now accounts for about 10% of Kindred's sales.