Automakers report 2Q vehicle sales today. Here's what investors should expect

A Totota dealership is seen in Annapolis, Maryland on May 27, 2021, as many car dealerships across the country are running low on new vehicles as a computer chip shortage has caused production at many vehicle manufactures to nearly stop. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

DETROIT – Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. remain healthy but are showing signs of a slowdown amid concerns about inflation and a global shortage of semiconductor chips that continues to depress auto production and dealer inventory levels. Analysts estimate automakers sold about 4.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in the second quarter — a 52% to 53% increase compared with a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic caused Americans to shelter-in-place and temporarily closed auto dealerships. Most major automakers report June and second-quarter sales data on Thursday, except for Ford, which is expected to release its results Friday. While the sales recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic is impressive, the pace of sales this year is slowing. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner expects June's sales pace to be 15.7 million vehicles, down from 17.1 million vehicle in May and 18.6 million vehicles in April.

The sales pace for any given month measures how many cars the industry would sell for the year if it sold the same amount every month. It's a main barometer of the industry's health and consumer demand. "The sales slow-down likely reflects a lack of availability on dealer lots rather than a decline in consumer demand as automakers struggle to replenish dealer inventories with top models, particularly SUVs and pickup trucks," Rosner wrote in an investor note ahead of the release of the June and second-quarter sales data beginning Thursday. Sales for every major automaker are expected to be up double digits during the second quarter compared to the same time a year ago, according auto research firms Cox Automotive and Edmunds. But they're only slightly above the second quarter of 2019. Something not showing signs of slowing down is sales prices of new vehicles due to tight supplies from the global chip shortage and stronger-than-expected consumer demand throughout the coronavirus pandemic.