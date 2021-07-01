Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads not guilty to tax crimes

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., center, walks towards a courtroom at criminal court in New York, U.S., on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The Trump Organization's long-time chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax-related crimes that include scheme to defraud and grand larceny in a Manhattan court.

Weisselberg personally "avoided taxes of $1.7 million" as part of a scheme "orchestrated by the most senior executives" at the Trump Organization, which is owned by former President Donald Trump, a prosecutor said.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Carey Dunne said in court that Weisselberg's crimes were part of a "sweeping and audacious illegal payment scheme."

"This case is not about politics, this investigation which is ongoing, is proper," Dunne said.

Weisselberg, 73, was taken into the courtroom in handcuffs by authorities while wearing white mask.

Weisselberg's attorney told a judge that the defense team objected to the claims of prosecutors.

A special grand jury issued the indictment on Wednesday against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization.