Commerce secretary dismisses Xi speech as 'bluster,' will push for U.S. access to China market

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday vowed that the U.S. will continue business as usual after the country was seemingly targeted in a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We'll do everything we can to make sure that our U.S. companies are treated fairly and are able to have access to the Chinese market," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "We will make sure that that is the case, that the Chinese play by the rules, protect IP, allow our markets, our companies to access that market."

Xi, in an address celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, warned that unnamed foreign adversaries seeking to "bully" China would be "battered and bloodied" after facing its "great wall of steel."

Raimondo dismissed the comments as tough talk, saying that the U.S. will "just play our game."

"That's obviously, you know, a lot of bluster and rhetoric. I think U.S. companies need to focus on doing their business," she said.

When asked about the country's human rights abuses against ethnic minorities, Raimondo said the U.S. would continue working with allies in order to "stand up" against China.

"It's going to take not just America but the allied countries that believe in democracy and have shared values to put enough pressure on them to stop these clear and unjust and inhumane actions," she said.