California Highway Patrol tickets driver with apparent SpaceX Starlink dish bolted to car hood

California Highway Patrol Officer T. Caton

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Friday that had a satellite dish bolted to the car's hood, and the device appeared to be one of SpaceX's Starlink antennas. "Sir I stopped you today for that visual obstruction on your hood. Does it not block your view while driving?" CHP of Antelope Valley wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. CHP added that the motorist replied: "Only when I make right turns."

A representative of the law enforcement agency told CNBC that the motorist, driving a Toyota Prius, received a ticket for a moving violation. The motorist told CHP that they used the antenna to get Wi-Fi service for a business they operate out of the car. SpaceX did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The contents of the Starlink Kit for customers, which includes the satellite antenna dish, a stand, its power supply, and a WiFi router. SpaceX