Ford's June sales decline by 26.9% as company misses second quarter expectations

DETROIT – Ford Motor's June and second quarter sales were below analyst expectations as a global shortage of semiconductor chips caused significant production cuts and inventory constraints.

Ford sold 475,327 vehicles during the second quarter, a 9.6% increase from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic caused Americans to shelter in place and temporarily closed auto dealerships. Edmunds expected Ford's sales to increase by 10.5%, while Cox Automotive forecast an increase of 20.5%.

For June, the automaker said Friday that its sales declined by 26.9%, including a roughly 30% drop in its F-Series pickups.

The company said reservations for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup that's due out next year have topped 100,000 since its debut in May.

Ford's sales follow GM and other automakers reporting significant increases in second quarter sales but at a slower pace through the quarter due to low vehicle inventories caused by the chip shortage.