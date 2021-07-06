Biden administration makes it easier to qualify for Covid-19 funeral reimbursement

The Biden administration made it easier for many families to qualify for aid toward funeral costs, after loosening rules for a Covid-era program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the program, changed its funeral-assistance policy related to deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

Applicants for funeral assistance — up to $9,000 per deceased person and $35,500 per application — initially had to provide a death certificate listing Covid-19 as the cause of death.

More from Personal Finance:

How some companies play 'fast and loose' with executive benefits

How much do you know about claiming Social Security?

Retirees feel the sting of inflation

But early on, death certificates may not have cited the virus. Testing wasn't as widespread and the coronavirus wasn't as well understood by the medical community, for example. Many families may have been denied as a result.

FEMA's tweak offers reimbursement if applicants submit a statement or letter from the death certificate's certifying official, medical examiner, or coroner that attributes the death to Covid-19, according to the agency.

The change applies to deaths between Jan. 20 and May 16 last year.