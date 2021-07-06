Marc Lasry helped double Milwaukee Bucks' NBA value -- now the team needs some luck 

Hours before he was to board a private flight to attend the National Basketball Association's top event, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry bet on luck for the team to land its first championship in decades. Lasry's team will play the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals in the first game Tuesday, and the Bucks will need continued good fortune to win their first title since 1971. Lasry and company did their part – spending to build a new arena and enhancing the roster around franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was locked up with a max contract. The ownership group, including Wes Edens and hedge fund manager Jamie Dinan, double the Bucks' value. In 2014, Lasry chipped in to purchase the franchise for $550 million. The team is now worth $1.62 billion, according to Forbes. "Our focus has been pretty simple – build a great organization," Lasry told CNBC in an interview Tuesday morning just before boarding his private flight to Game 1. "If you do that, things will work out. But you need a great organization, and you need to build it." But to conquer the NBA, Lasry said the Bucks need a little luck, including in the health department. Antetokounmpo is still recovering from hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The injury could impact his status to begin the NBA Finals. Asked if Antetokounmpo would play in Game 1 on Tuesday, Lasry was uncertain and said the player and medical staff would have the final say. "I hope to see him," Lasry added. "I think he will play in the series."

Scaling the peak

Lasry also reflected on his early stages as a sports owner. He took a chance on a smaller market NBA club, secured a new arena, rebranded the team and completed the Deer District, a massive real estate project that surrounds the team's complex. "You never fully appreciate it until you go through it," said Lasry about the journey of running a sports team. "It's hard to scale that peak. And also, to get there [the NBA Finals], you have to be lucky. You need an exceptional amount of hard work, but you also need some luck." Lasry recalled the Bucks' old practice site, which had terrible roof leaks forcing staff to place buckets on the courts during rainy days. "It was an old gym that had two courts on it," he said. The Bucks lucked up and moved to a new $31 million site in 2017. But having Antetokounmpo on the roster was the ultimate bit of luck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

The only season missing a postseason appearance under Lasry's ownership group came in the 2015-16 season. Since then, and under Antetokounmpo's reign, the Bucks have made the playoffs the last five seasons, including two conference finals appearances. In December, the Bucks signed Antetokounmpo to a five-year extension worth more than $228 million. "Nobody knew how good he was going to be," Lasry said, adding he only watched the replay of Antetokounmpo's injury once. He said the team was relieved when doctors informed him he didn't require surgery. "We got really lucky that Giannis had no structural damage," said Lasry before describing the difficulties of winning in the NBA. He laughed when thinking back to Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets, where Kevin Durant almost ended the Bucks' luck. "You find at the end, it's always some small thing," he added. "I think back to the Sixers and Raptors -- that Kawhi [Leonard] shot bouncing, and then it goes in -- it's the same thing. I think you need the hard work, but I think you need some luck on your side."

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds up the Eastern Conference Finals Trophy after the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on July 3, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. David Dow | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

This business is different