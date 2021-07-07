How to rebuild your personal finances during an economic recovery

Getty Images

1. Rebuild emergency savings The pandemic took the nation by surprise and showed many Americans just how unprepared they were to withstand an emergency. Now, as the U.S. rebuilds the economy and more people are going back to work, improving emergency savings should be top of mind. "The best financial practices pertain through bad times and good," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "We'd strongly counsel to make emergency savings a priority." A rule of thumb followed by many financial experts is that people should have three months to six months of living expenses in an emergency savings fund. But 13 months into a pandemic that's left millions unemployed, people may be rethinking their savings goals.

If you took on $25,000 of debt, you can't manage your finances like you don't have $25,000 of debt to pay off. Tania Brown CFP and coach at SaverLife

"That should make people think a second time about using the rule of thumb, and actually think of their own specific situation," said Dana Menard, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Twin Cities Wealth Strategies in Maple Grove, Minnesota. "There were people making $200,000 a year standing in food lines," said personal finance expert Suze Orman during a June CNBC + Acorns Invest in Pride: Ready. Set. Grow event. "So you have got to put yourself in a situation that no matter what happens, you can pay your bills." Depending on their career, industry, family and specific needs, some people may want to save more — or even less — in an emergency savings fund to prepare for the next event. "Three months is just the starting point," said Tania Brown, CFP and coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on saving. 2. Pay down debt Another high-priority financial goal that experts recommend is reducing debt, especially for those who added to what they owe to keep themselves afloat during the pandemic. "If you took on $25,000 of debt, you can't manage your finances like you don't have $25,000 of debt to pay off," Brown said. That means people should come up with a game plan using one of many strategies, such as eliminating high-interest debt first or focusing on the debt that's easiest to get rid of. Now is a good time to plan for debt management, according to Brown. In the last few months, with a third round of stimulus checks and tax refunds going out, families could have thousands of extra dollars to deploy.

Of course, some people may want to pay down their debt before they build up emergency savings or work towards both goals simultaneously. If people can afford to work towards multiple financial goals at once, they should, said Menard. 3. Rework your budget for the new normal Last year was unusual, and for many that resulted in drastic changes to their budget. Whether people lost work and had to find other sources of income or found that they had extra money from canceled trips, budgets may need updating. This is also important as people begin to reenter the world as it opens post-pandemic. They should be extra careful not to let their excitement lead to overspending, Brown said.

Really factor in what that inflation is going to be — what you think that you had budgeted before might not be enough Marisa Bradbury Investment advisor at Sigma Investment Counselors