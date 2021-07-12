A 4-day workweek is the norm in Iceland. Could the same become true in the U.S.?

The coronavirus pandemic transformed the way we work almost overnight, most notably in the fact that for millions of Americans, cubicles and commutes disappeared from their way of life.

Yet there's another, just as significant, change that could be happening to work — how much we do of it — and an overseas development could point the way.

Around 85% of workers in Iceland are currently, or on the way to, working four days a week instead of five. And even though they're spending less time at their jobs, their pay hasn't declined, according to new research by Autonomy, a U.K.-based think tank focused on labor's future.

What has changed is workers' productivity and well-being. They have actually gone up.

To that point, trials of a four-day week in Iceland have been called an "overwhelming success," according to researchers.

A shorter workweek has been tested in Sweden, and similar pilots are underway in Spain and Japan. Some companies in the U.S. are trying it out, too.

What would our lives look like with less work? And how feasible is a four-day workweek in the U.S.? CNBC spoke with Jack Kellam, a researcher at Autonomy, about these questions and more. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Annie Nova: Why do you think a five-day workweek has been the standard for so long?

Jack Kellam: Historically, the five-day week was a success story for workers, who were able to claim a full weekend of rest away from work. And it's endured because it's become a naturalized product in our society. We assume there's a division between the weekdays and the weekend.

AN: What is behind the push to reduce the number of days we work to four?

JK: In many contemporary economies, there's a growing sense that people are overworked. In the U.K., for example, we know that 25% of all workplace absences or sick days can be traced back to stress generated by work. And the Covid pandemic introduced a sudden shift to our working practices, as people have gone from the office to remote working.

That led people to question their priorities as to what they'd like to be doing with their lives. It also showed that quite dramatic changes can take place in the world of work relatively quickly. A four-day week is a more real possibility.