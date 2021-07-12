Post-pandemic, the office will now have a whole new look

Before Shira Berg, 30, heads to her workplace, she reserves a desk in advance.

The director at Autumn Communications helped her New York office implement a shared workstation system. With clients that include Amazon, Instacart and Goldbelly, the PR agency doubled in size during the pandemic. But adhering to Covid guidelines with just 27 desks for 45 employees required some coordination.

Plus, like so many other offices phasing in a return-to-work plan, not everyone has to come in all the time.

"There's nothing that replaces that in-person collaboration and facetime but that might not need to happen every day," Berg said.

Soon, more workers will be heading back to the office, but it may not be the same as when they left it.

Reserving a "hot desk" or "hoteling" is suddenly a popular approach. It allows companies to save money with a smaller real estate footprint, while adapting to new, more flexible ways of working.

Post-pandemic, most employees still want to work from home, at least part of the time, rather than commute five days a week. Some even said that they would consider switching jobs if their company returned to fully on-site work.

To that point, 30% of employees would prefer to work remotely in some capacity and would look for another remote or hybrid job elsewhere if their current employer doesn't give them the option, according to a survey of human resource professionals in June by the Society for Human Resource Management.