Trump rioter, QAnon supporter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House, not Capitol, videos shows

A screen grab from a video provided as government video evidence against Douglas Austin Jensen, who participated in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters believed that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day, and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released videos reveals.

"This is me touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters.

Jensen, 41, was not the only supporter of then-President Donald Trump who was ignorant of the names of Washington landmarks as they swarmed outside and inside the Capitol and disrupted the confirmation by a joint session of Congress of the election of Joe Biden as president.

"Storm the White House, that's what we do," said someone else on video taken by the Des Moines, Iowa, resident Jensen.

But the third video from Jensen's phone released in Washington federal court shows that many people in the mob knew which country they were in, as they chanted "USA, USA!" as police in riot gear looked on.

Trump has been blamed for sparking the riot, having urged a throng of supporters at a rally outside the actual White House to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell" against the confirmation of Biden's victory. During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump praised the crowd at that rally "peaceful people," "great people," and "patriots."

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting the riot. He was acquitted after a Senate trial, which took place after he left office.

Jensen, who is being held without bail, was one of the first people to breach the doors of the Capitol, according to prosecutors. He allegedly had a knife during the invasion.