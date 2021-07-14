European markets head for flat open after U.S. inflation report

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Wednesday following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report released Tuesday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,125, Germany's DAX down 3 points at 15,782, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,552 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 4 points at 25,042, according to IG.

European markets are expected to open flat, following their counterparts in Asia-Pacific overnight. The lackluster sentiment comes came after the U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that in June inflation surged at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years. Consumer prices increase 5.4% in June as compared with a year earlier — the largest monthly gain since August 2008.