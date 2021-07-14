Child tax credit payments will help offset loss of unemployment benefits, end of eviction moratorium for some

This week, roughly 39 million American families with children will start receiving payments from the 2021 enhanced child tax credit.

It will amount to hundreds of dollars per month for some.

The money will be a huge help to eligible families as they grapple with the end of Covid-era unemployment benefits and protections that helped people stay in their homes, according to an analysis by financial services firm Cowen.

The American Rescue Plan, passed in March, enlarged the existing child tax credit. For 2021, the maximum credit is $3,600 for children younger than age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17.

Half the money will be distributed as an advance on 2021 tax credits in six monthly installments. For households getting the full benefit, those payments will be $300 per month for children under the age of 6 and $250 for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

"This is a huge policy change: This is universal basic income for low-middle-income parents," Cowen analysts wrote in the report. "This expansion is the primary policy that the Administration believes could cut childhood poverty in half."

Credit may help offset end of jobless pay, eviction ban

Just as the monthly child tax credit payments are starting, other programs that have helped Americans stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic are coming to an end.

"The timing of this stimulus is particularly helpful as enhanced unemployment benefits begin to roll off in some (mostly red) states and at the federal level in September," the analysts wrote.

So far, more than two dozen states have halted federal unemployment programs earlier than the September official end date, meaning that nearly 4 million people will no longer receive the extra $300 per week benefit.